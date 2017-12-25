The Final Kardashian Christmas Card Is Finally Here—Without Kylie Jenner

Eli Linnetz
It's finally here!
The final day of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card was just revealed and there's one surprise element: Kylie Jenner is still a no-show.
Kim Kardashian posted the final snapshot, taken by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, which featured everyone who was included on the 24th day photo as well.
Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her mom Mary Jo Houghton, Kendall Jenner, Penelope and Mason and Reign Disick, Saint and North West and Dream Kardashian were all present and accounted for in the snapshot.
The group donned their same clothes, matching denim and white tops, for the memorable occasion.
It should be noted, however, that Kylie wasn't the only one who opted out of taking part in the Kardashian-Jenner family tradition. Her older brother Rob Kardashian was also not involved in the family-filled photo shoot.
But fret not, Kylie fans. The makeup mogul was all smiles during Khloe's Christmas morning Snapchat session where the entire family enjoyed opening up gifts in matching pajamas.
Kylie also spilled that she did in fact attend last night's holiday bash at her mom's house, despite reports to the contrary.
So there you have it, all 25 days of Kardashian-Jenner family fun!