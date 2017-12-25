Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Almost 6 Months Pregnant

It looks like Khloe Kardashian will be having a Spring baby in the coming year!
The expecting reality star answered a fan's tweets earlier today asking about how far along she is in her pregnancy.
"I'll be 6 months next week," she replied shortly after wishing all of her fans a merry Christmas. Khloe spent the morning opening up Christmas gifts with her family in tow, in matching pajamas (of course!) and made sure to Snapchat the fun going down.
Just last night, the youngest of the Kardashian ladies was mingling with guests at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash dressed in head-to-tie silver.
And while partygoers rubbed her baby bump and congratulated her on the upcoming arrival, Khloe shimmied and beamed from ear-to-ear.
On a post via Instagram showing off her look for the big bash, Khloe wrote, "Merry Christmas! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump."
Just last week, Khloe and Tristan Thompson announced on social media that they are expecting their first child together.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"
She added, "Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"