Now this is how you do Christmas!

Eva Marcille took to Instagram this afternoon to share that she said yes when her beau Mike Sterling popped the big question.

The expecting model posted a selfie showing off her huge diamond sparkler, which is sure to catch everyone's eye.

Marcille couldn't hold back her smiles in the pic and tagged her hubby-to-be in the Instagram.

It's been a busy 2017 filled to the brim with good news for Marcille…