Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Attend Christmas Party

Getty Images
Getty Images
It's the most wonderful time of the year, you know, when you let bygones be bygones and celebrate the holidays with close friends and family…and sometimes exes.
Kourtney Kardashian knew that all too well last night when she attended her family's annual Christmas bash alongside her new beau Younes Bendjima and her children.
Meanwhile, later on in the evening, her ex Scott Disick made a lordly appearance at the same gathering and appeared to be in great spirits as he Snapchatted with Kim Kardashian and Saint West.
"Merry Christmas, happy holidays!" the father-of-three was shown telling the camera while little Saint looked on.
The evening was jam-packed with celebrity attendees and dancing the night away if the photos were any sign of the good time everyone was having.
Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kourt and Kim were all enjoying themselves while North West and Penelope Disick celebrated by greeting guests and playing on the dance floor throughout the evening. In morning after snaps, Kylie Jenner spoke about attending the affair with sister Khloe as the two enjoyed opening up presents as a family.
It seems like, per usual, this year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas extravaganza was a night that the entire family won't soon forget.