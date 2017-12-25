Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Attend Christmas Party

It's the most wonderful time of the year, you know, when you let bygones be bygones and celebrate the holidays with close friends and family…and sometimes exes.

Kourtney Kardashian knew that all too well last night when she attended her family's annual Christmas bash alongside her new beau Younes Bendjima and her children.

Meanwhile, later on in the evening, her ex Scott Disick made a lordly appearance at the same gathering and appeared to be in great spirits as he Snapchatted with Kim Kardashian and Saint West.