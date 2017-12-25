Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Girlfriend Pregnant With Their First Child

First comes GTL, then comes baby…
Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley are expecting their first child together. The excited couple shared the good news as well as adorable pregnancy photos and revealed that they're expecting a baby girl to Us Weekly.
According to the reality star, his leading lady is six months along and despite the fact that he claims "every guy wants a boy," he's thrilled to welcome a baby girl into the world because he's "used to being around girls" since he has sisters.
Harley and Ortiz-Magro began dating earlier this year and have been nearly inseparable since.
Just a few days ago, the future father posted the following sweet message to Harley:
"Things in life never go as planned or happen the way you expect it! #BestFriend #MyLife #LoveHer."
It sure looks like these parents-to-be have extra reason to celebrate this holiday season and have plenty to look forward to in the coming year.
Congratulations to both on the exciting family news!