Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Girlfriend Pregnant With Their First Child

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison | Mon., Dec. 25, 2017 7:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, JOhn Legend, Luna Stephens

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Luna Celebrate Christmas in the Desert

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Grandmother Dies on Christmas: "My Heart Is in Pieces"

Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker Makes Her Doctor Who Debut as Peter Capaldi Exits

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz

Instagram

First comes GTL, then comes baby…

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley are expecting their first child together. The excited couple shared the good news as well as adorable pregnancy photos and revealed that they're expecting a baby girl to Us Weekly.

According to the reality star, his leading lady is six months along and despite the fact that he claims "every guy wants a boy," he's thrilled to welcome a baby girl into the world because he's "used to being around girls" since he has sisters.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro began dating earlier this year and have been nearly inseparable since.

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

Just a few days ago, the future father posted the following sweet message to Harley:

"Things in life never go as planned or happen the way you expect it! #BestFriend #MyLife #LoveHer."

It sure looks like these parents-to-be have extra reason to celebrate this holiday season and have plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

Congratulations to both on the exciting family news!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.