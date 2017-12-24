Jessica Alba and Family Appear in Last Christmas Card as a Foursome

"Tried to convince Haven that today was Christmas and Santa forgot about her but she saw right through it," he added. "Smart kid."

"This years holiday card ... last one where I'll be the only dude in the photo," he wrote. "I'm having a moment. Merry Christmas Eve!!"

On Christmas Eve, Warren posted on his Instagram page a photo of their family's 2017 Christmas card, which shows him, Alba and their daughters, Honor , 9, and Haven , 6, sitting and wearing matching red holiday pajamas.

The actress revealed in July that she is pregnant with her and husband Cash Warren 's third child. She announced in October that they are expecting a baby boy , who will be their first son.

Jessica Alba is celebrating her final Christmas as a mother of two.

Instagram



Jessica Alba The actress appears with husband Cash Warren and their daughters Honor and Haven. Earlier this year, Alba revealed she is pregnant with their third child, a baby boy.

Kailey Dickerson



Thomas Rhett "What a year we've had, my goodness hahah," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram. "Thanking Jesus for it all. Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Anthony Serrantonio



Jenni "JWoww" Farley "We are the Mathews. Strong willed, not overly bright, opinionated humanitarians, ever changing, ever learning, passionate parents, asshole friends but loyal and forever aspiring to be better humans," husband Roger Mathews wrote on Instagram. "And and a partridge in a f--king pear tree. Merry Christmas/ Happy Holidays everyone. ^^ see even trying to be more politically correct."



Christine Farah Photography



Christy Carlson Romano "We wish you a very happy holiday!," the former Disney Channel star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her holiday card from Minted and tree from Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Instagram



Shannon Beador "Sending lots of love to everyone for a wonderful and holiday and incredible 2018!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "I continue to be overwhelmed with all of the love and supportive comments I have received over the last few months! I am grateful for and appreciate them all!"

Instagram



Lauren Conrad "We finally got our act together and sent out a Holiday card this year!" the fashion designer shared on Instagram. "(But we also managed to kill our Christmas tree in 2 weeks... so there's that."

Corbin Ballard



Lydia McLaughlin The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrates love and the holiday season with her festive Christmas card.

Twitter



Tamera Mowry-Housley "The 2017 Housley family Christmas card is here! #MerryChristmas," The Real co-host shared on Twitter.

Twitter



Mark Wahlberg "The Wahlberg family Christmas card," the actor shared on Twitter when revealing his 2017 card.

Instagram



Giada de Laurentiis "Buon Natale! Thx for another year of holiday magic @minted," the Food Network star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her holiday card.

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images



Prince William & Kate Middleton Merry Christmas from the Royal Family! The famous couple pose with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Instagram



Sarah Stage "Merry Christmas to all," the "six-pack mom" wrote on Instagram when revealing her card from JcPenny. "#mulletseason #1985 #christmasCard."

Instagram



Kevin Hart The actor's family card features wife Eniko Hart, their newborn son Kenzo and his two children from a previous marriage.

Instagram



Elizabeth Chambers "Merry Christmas and Happy Everything, from our family to yours," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Love, The Hammers (and Archie, not pictured)."

Instagram/SimplyToImpress



Kyle Richards "So pleased with how these turned out! xo," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram when revealing her SimplyToImpress cards.

Instagram



Melissa Joan Hart "I'm so excited about our family Christmas card this year! I got them from SimplytoImpress.com," the actress shared on Instagram. "Very proud to send these out to family and friends! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! #holidaysarehere #spon #simplywonderful."

Instagram/SimplytoImpress.com



Tori Spelling "So excited for our 2017 holiday card... I just couldn't wait to show off our growing family!" the reality star shared on Instagram with her finished card from SimplytoImpress.com. "Their cards are just SO cute!"

Instagram/Simply to Impress



Ayesha Curry "Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card. Tried SimplytoImpress.com this year and so impressed with how they turned out!" the celebrity chef wrote on social media. "Can't wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!"

Instagram/Simply To Impress



Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett "In LOVE with our 2017 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!" the reality star shared with her followers. "So excited to send these out! #amazingcards #myfave."

Instagram/Simply to Impress



Jenny Mollen "I've never been adult enough to create holiday cards, but now with two kids the guilt just doubled," the actress wrote to her followers. "It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic. Thank god, ordering it only took minutes."

Instagram



Instagram



Sara Evans "Merry Christmas!" the country singer shared with her followers.

Instagram



Kara Keough Bosworth "#DeckTheHalls #DeckerTheHalls designed by #MaryGarrard #MeredithBlackPhotography," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared online.

Instagram



Tamra Judge "Merry Christmas from our family to yours," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared with her followers.

Instagram/Linda Marie



Teresa Giudice "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from our Family to Yours," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared. "@images_by_linda_marie."

Instagram



Instagram



Armie Hammer The Lone Ranger and Social Network star appears with his wife Elizabeth Hammer and daughter Harper in their annual card.

Instagram



Molly Sims "I love our holiday cards! #Stuberpartyof4 (soon to be 5!!!)," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Instagram



Sarah Michelle Gellar "Yet again these elves are upset that they did not make our holiday card, and have retaliated," the actress joked. "#elfontheshelf (amazing Holiday card from @tinyprints )."

Instagram



Alexis Bellino "Merry Christmas!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "We hope your day is filled with lots of family love. Love, The Bellino's."

Twitter



Kelly Clarkson "Merry Christmas from the Blackstock's #Santa #IKnowHim," the American Idol alumna tweeted. "....and by Blackstock's, I meant Blackstocks #grammarforthewin #thanksmom hahaha."

Instagram



Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott The only way to greet Santa Claus is with a goofy face!

Instagram



Fergie & Josh Duhamel "Happy holidays," the couple wrote on Instagram while debuting their 2016 Christmas card from illustrator James Malia.

Instagram



Vicki Gunvalson "Just finished addressing my Christmas cards. I only ordered 25 this year so if you didn't get one please don't be offended," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared days before the holiday. "Here's your virtual one. #mailingoutlate #merrychristmas #ilovemyfamily #blessed #answeredprayers."

Elayne Lodge



Hugh Hefner Season greetings from the man behind Playboy and his wife.





Prince Charles & Camilla Bowles Clarence House introduces the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's annual Christmas card.



Instagram



Melissa Joan Hart "I can't believe the holidays are here!" the actress shared on Instagram while revealing her Simply to Impress holiday card. "From the entire crew, we wish you all a happy holiday season! #blessed #holidaycard."

Instagram



Mario Lopez "Diggin' this year's Familia Lopez holiday card!" the actor shared on Instagram. "Mrs. Lopez, Gia, Nico and I wish you a great holiday! #Family #HolidayCard"

The Obama Family



Barack & Michelle Obama Before celebrating their final Christmas in the White House, the famous couple and their family pose for another special holiday card.

Instagram



Lisa Rinna "Christmas is almost here, and I just got our holiday cards from SimplytoImpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed online. "So many stylish choices. What a great way to share our love with family and friends! #blessed #holidaycard."

Facebook



Alyssa Milano "I'm so excited to share our family's holiday card! I used SimplytoImpress.com for the first time and I am beyond thrilled," the actress shared on Facebook. "The hardest part was picking just one gorgeous design! Happy Holidays! #LoveThis."

Instagram



Kevin Jonas "Loving the Jonas family 2016 Christmas card we ordered from Simplytoimpress.com," the Jonas Brothers member shared on Instagram. "Danielle's a big fan. I'm so lucky to be spending Christmas with my beautiful wife, our precious Alena and our adorable new baby girl Valentina. #holiday2016."

Instagram



Tori Spelling "SO excited to unveil this year's McDermott family holiday card! We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year & I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the actress shared on Instagram. "The fam looks fab, but next year we may need a bigger couch!"

Facebok



Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett The former E! star was joined by her husband Hank and their two children Alijah and Hank Jr.

Instagram



Coco & Ice-T 2015 "Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" the new mom wrote on Instagram while holding baby Chanel. (Also pictured are Ice-T's kids LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr. from previous relationships)

Instagram



Fergie & Josh Duhamel The Hollywood couple's son Axl steals the show in their annual card.

Instagram



Armie Hammer "Happy Holidays and Merry Everything!!" the happy family wrote on Instagram.

Twitter



Steve Aoki "The Aoki Christmas Card 2015 from @OmniaLasVegas," the DJ shared right in time for the holidays.