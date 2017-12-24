Kevin Hart Gifts His Kids a Snowy Christmas in Malibu

If the Harts can't go to the (snowy) mountains, then the mountains must come to them.

Kevin Hart brought his family the ultimate gift on Christmas Eve, one they would rarely receive naturally in southern California: snow.

The comedian, one of the most successful in the world, and Jumanji actor threw a winter wonderland party in the dry Malibu mountains and had massive amounts of snow and ice brought in and dumped over a hill for his three kids and other loved ones to play in, invoking a growing trend in affluent Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Guests were gifted snow boots and enjoyed a variety of activities, such as sledding and ice skating.

Kevin is a father to daughter Heaven, 12, and sons Hendrix, 10, and baby Kenzo. The star's wife Eniko Hart gave birth to the child in November.