Eva Longoria Shows Baby Bump in Tank Top and Hangs With Olivia Munn Over Christmas

Eva Longoria is rocking that bump!

Last week, it was revealed that the 42-year-old Desperate Housewives alum is pregnant with her and husband Jose Bastón first child, a baby boy. On Friday, Longoria was photographed for the first time since the big news, sporting a small baby bump in a pair of overalls, while walking in Miami, where she and her man are vacationing.

There, she also hung out with fellow actresses Olivia Munn, Gabrielle Union and Serena Williams, who welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, more than three months ago. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, Munn posted on Instagram a photo of her and Longoria, with the pregnant star's baby bump more prominent than ever. Longoria wore a black tank top and matching baseball cap.

"Christmas in Miami," Munn wrote. "When friends become family."

