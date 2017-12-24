Luann de Lesseps Apologizes After Her Arrest: Being in Palm Beach Brought Up ''Long-Buried Emotions''

Luann de Lesseps is speaking out following her disorderly intoxication and battery arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve.

In case you missed it, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was arrested early Christmas Eve morning. She was taken into custody on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person after reportedly slamming a door and kicking a police officer.

Now, she's addressing the incident and apologizing for her actions.

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," de Lesseps told E! News in a statement, "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."