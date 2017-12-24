Kylie Jenner Is Still Missing From the Kardashian Christmas Card

Where are you Kylie?

OK, so maybe that's not exactly the "Where Are You Christmas" song you were expecting on this Merry Christmas Eve, but seriously...Where's Kylie Jenner?

The Kardashians released day 24 of their Christmas card unveiling today, and we still have no glimpse of Kylie at all.

It's exceptionally weird that she's missing from today's photo as it features almost the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan, including: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her mom Mary Jo Houghton, and even Kendall Jenner made her return!