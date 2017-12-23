Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Heat Up Christmas in Miami

It never gets cold when you are as hot as J-Rod!

The hottest couple on the planet—aka Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez—was heating up the already fiery Miami on Saturday with their fierce fashions and their undeniable appeal. The two A-listers were spotting doing some last-minute Christmas shopping together in the sunny city.

The twosome, whom E! News reported were dating in March, walked hand in hand as they visited high-end stores including Dior, Rolex, Tom Ford, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Loro Piana, Harry Winston and Burberry in the upscale Miami Design District.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the pair was especially keen on looking at jewelry and handbags during their shopping trip.

For the holiday weekend outing, the chart-topping songstress donned a colorful sweatshirt, some curve-hugging jeans and a pair of wedges. She swept her long locks up into a messy updo and rocked a pair of signature oversized hoop earrings. Her retired baseball star opted for a tight-fitting grey shirt, white jeans (because you can always wear white in Miami!) and street shoes.

The dazzling duo, who are all about letting the world in on their romantic relationship, both kept their eyes away from prying eyes with sunnies.

No snow boots, mittens or scarves for these two. They are all about rocking some fresh gear this Christmas.