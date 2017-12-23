Tiffany Haddish Hanging Out With Beyoncé at Jay-Z's Concert Is Totally #FriendshipGoals

Tiffany Haddish is having the time of her life!
The funny lady took to Instagram on Friday to post photos from her fun-filled Thursday night attending Jay-Z's 4:44 Tour concert in Los Angeles.
While at the star-studded concert at the Forum in Inglewood, the Girls Trip star had some fun with Hova's lady love, Beyoncé, who was supporting her main man.
Along with the cute snap of the piece ladies, Tiff wrote, "@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping.... But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn #beyonce."
Is this a best-friendship in the making? We hope so!
Tiffany Haddish/Instagram
But that wasn't the only famous face she got to chill with.
Tiffany, who recently hosted SNL, also posed with Michael B. Jordan and posted a photo of the run-in, writing, "Ran into @michaelbjordan last night that was fun. #sheready #thelastblackunicorn."
Of course, the star also got to spend a little time with the man of the hour, taking a selfie with Jay.
Along with the selfie, Tiffany joked, "Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal." She added, "But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything!"
Tiffany Haddish/Instagram
Meanwhile an inside source tells E! News that Rihanna, Big Sean, French Montana and Sanaa Lathan were also at the concert.
The source says that Rihanna walked into the D’usee VIP Riser right as Jay was performing "Run This Town" and her presence brought "great energy" to the section.
While in the VIP section, Rihanna, who came to the event with two friends, caught up with rapper French Montana, who introduced Riri to his son, who was was very shy when meeting Rihanna. The bad gal was also spotted dancing around and saying hello to actor Michael B. Jordan.
Looks like a good night!
