Eva Longoria Debuts Baby Bump After Pregnancy News

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 10:23 AM

Eva Longoria, baby bump

Bump alert!

It was revealed on Tuesday that the 42-year-old Desperate Housewives alum and husband Jose Bastón are expecting a baby boy, their first child together.

On Friday, Longoria was photographed for the first time since the big news, sporting a small baby bump. She was seen wearing black overalls and a white T-shirt while walking in Miami Beach.

Longoria was also photographed that day on the balcony of a hotel, wearing a patterned robe.

Longoria and her husband have been married for a year and a half. She is a stepmother to his three children and has been open about wanting to have kids of her own. 

"If it happens, it happens, if it's meant to be it would be a blessing," she told Ocean Drive magazine last year.

