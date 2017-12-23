Eva Longoria Debuts Baby Bump After Pregnancy News

Photopress Miami / Splash News
Bump alert!
It was revealed on Tuesday that the 42-year-old Desperate Housewives alum and husband Jose Bastón are expecting a baby boy, their first child together.
On Friday, Longoria was photographed for the first time since the big news, sporting a small baby bump. She was seen wearing black overalls and a white T-shirt while walking in Miami Beach.
Longoria was also photographed that day on the balcony of a hotel, wearing a patterned robe.
Longoria and her husband have been married for a year and a half. She is a stepmother to his three children and has been open about wanting to have kids of her own.
"If it happens, it happens, if it's meant to be it would be a blessing," she told Ocean Drive magazine last year.