Matt Damon's Father Kent Damon Dead at Age 74

Matt Damon's dad Kent Damon has died after a long cancer battle. He was 74.

The actor's father, a former stockbroker, passed away on December 14, The Boston Globe reported on Saturday, citing Matt's rep.

In 2011, Matt revealed his dad was battling multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects the plasma cells in bone marrow. At a benefit for Massachusetts General Hospital, the actor told WCVB-TV that while the disease is incurable, his father was doing well and will "fight it to a standstill." His dad's condition had worsened in recent months, The Boston Globe reported.