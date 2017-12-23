The View's Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 8:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Heat Up Christmas in Miami

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley, Instagram

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Recreate Nude Photos for 10th Wedding Anniversary

Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Christmas, Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence Gifts BFF Kris Jenner a Porsche For Christmas—Kinda

And baby makes four!

The View co-host Sara Haines, 40, gave birth to her and husband Max Shifrin's second child on Saturday, a baby girl named Sandra Grace Shifrin, People reported. Their new addition joins 1 and 1/2-year-old big brother Alec Richard Shifrin.

Sara had revealed her pregnancy and the sex of her second child on The View in June.

"You guys want to know what I'm having? It's a girl! It's a girl!" Sara said on the show, before being showered with pink silly string. "You guys knew. I've been having a rough time so I've had like crackers brought out to me and ginger ale."

"I was so excited, so excited," she added. "I'm very much looking forward to it because I grew up with—I have a brother but I had two sisters. I think I'll get the female experience way more than the little boy experience." 

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

Sara Haines

Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

@sarahaines leading by example.

A post shared by Max Shifrin (@maxshifrin) on

In an interview with Glamour that was published earlier this month, Sara talked about starting a family at an advanced reproductive age.

"I got married when I was 37, and I'm having my second child at 40," she said. "People say I'm brave, but I say, 'I'm not brave; I'm old!' When I was 28, I'll never forget meeting this woman who was carrying her child and saying to me, 'If I could give you a piece of advice, it's don't wait.' I looked at her and was like, 'You think this is a choice?'"

"This is just how my life looks like right now. I remember thinking that kind of advice doesn't help anyone," she said. "I had wanted kids, but I was always someone that knew if I'm gonna do this, I'm doing it with a teammate."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , The View , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.