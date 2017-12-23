iCarly's Nathan Kress Welcomes First Child and Shares Sweet Photos

Your babies are having babies!
iCarly alum Nathan Kress is a dad: He and wife London, who are both 25, welcomed their first child, daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress, on Thursday, four days before Christmas. The actor revealed the news on Instagram on Friday evening, alongside a sweet photo of him cradling their swaddled newborn.
"'This is the start... This is your heart... This is the day you were born. This is the sun... these are your lungs... This is the day you were born. And I am always, always, always yours. Hallelujah, I'm cavin' in... hallelujah, I'm in love again,'" Nathan wrote, quoting lyrics from Switchfoot's 2009 song "Always."
"Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy," he said. "Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!"
Nathan and London celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month. The two had wed in Lon Angeles in front of family and friends, including iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Jerry Trainor.
"2 times around the sun with someone who adds an incomprehensible light of her own to every day," Nathan wrote on Instagram. "It's amazing thinking about what has happened in such a short time—loads of ups, our fair share of downs, but nevertheless, an unstoppable partnership that only gets better as the months go by...I'm so ridiculously blessed to live life with someone who still makes this kind of giddiness happen, again and again. Happy Anniversary, Lon! Here's to all the rest of em :)"
"SO STUCK IN OUR HONEYMOON PHASE," London wrote on her own page, alongside a selfie showing the two wearing "Mr." and "Mrs." shirts. "Thank you for all the kind anniversary blessings and wishes to us, people! Y'all are rad."