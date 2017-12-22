Princess Michael of Kent Apologizes for Wearing ''Racist'' Brooch to Meet Meghan Markle

Not every vintage piece of jewelry should be re-worn...

Princess Michael of Kent, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, has apologized after causing quite the controversy when she wore a vintage "blackamoor" brooch to Queen Elizabeth's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, which was attended by Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle, who is of a mixed racial background (her father is white and her mother is black). The princess was photographed being driven into the royal event with the golden brooch prominently featured on her ensemble.

The controversial brooch shows a black figure in regal gold attire and headdress. Nowadays "blackamoor" jewelry is considered racially insensitive because it romanticize slavery. The jewelry, which originated in Venice in the 16th century, depicts black individuals as subservient or as members of royalty.

Many online called out the 72-year-old, who has previously been dubbed by the English press as "Princess Pushy," for wearing a "racist" piece of jewelry, which was particularly notable as she was attending the event with Prince Harry's bi-racial fianceé.

The Guardian reports that a spokesperson for the royal said that she's "very sorry" for wearing the item, which she says was a gift that she's worn many times without issue, but won't be wearing it again.

In the statement, the spokesperson said, "The brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence."