Friday Night Lights' Zach Gilford and Wife Kiele Sanchez Welcome Their First Child

And baby makes three!

Friday Night Lights actor Zach Gilford and Lost actress Kiele Sanchez welcomed a baby girl named Zeppelin Adele Gilford on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Los Angeles, a rep confirms to E! News. Zeppelin was delivered via surrogate, reports People.

The baby girl's arrival is particularly joyful as the couple suffered a late-term miscarriage in 2015.

The couple was married in 2012 in Napa, Calif.