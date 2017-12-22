Bill Hader Officially Files for Divorce From Maggie Carey After 11 Years of Marriage

Bill Hader is officially calling it quits.

The SNL alum has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Maggie Carey, less than a week after E! News confirmed the two had been separated since July.

Last week, Hader's rep confirmed the couple was headed for divorce. The longtime pair tied the knot more than a decade ago in 2006. The parents have three daughters together, Hannah, 8, Harper, 5, and Hayley, 3.

According to court documents filed on Thursday and obtained by E! News, the actor cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint physical and legal custody of their children.