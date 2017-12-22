Siggy Flicker Leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey After 2 Seasons

Siggy Flicker is saying goodbye The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Siggy, who joined the show in season seven, announced she will not return after the current eighth season wraps. However, she will still appear on the RHONJ season eight reunion.

"After much reflection and Bravo's support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Siggy said in a statement to Bravo's blog. "I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects."