Inside Halsey and G-Eazy's Relationship: See Their Cutest Moments Together

Mike Vitelli/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Halsey and G-Eazy aren't afraid to show a little PDA.
The "Him & I" duo has been sparking romance rumors for months as they continue to share their love for each other on social media. To celebrate G-Eazy's new album, Halsey took to Instagram to send a sweet message to him. "Gerald I am so proud of you," Halsey wrote. "I have watched your endless conviction and determination for months. You've made a record that is so honest and incredible. I'm honored to have witnessed this journey and this catharsis. And you're number 1 on iTunes!!!! I will ride for you till the end of time!!!! I LOVE YOU!!! The Beautiful & Damned out now. GO GET URS BB!!!!!!"
So in celebration of their sweet social media posts, we're bringing you all of their cutest moments together! Take a look at the pics below!
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Bud Light
Halsey attends the debut of her man's limited capsule collection called "Gerry's" on Aug. 29 in New Orleans.
G-Eazy plants a kiss on his leading lady in this Instagram post from September.
On Sept. 7, Halsey posts this cute photo of the couple's matching Vans on Instagram.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The couple attends the Jonathan Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
The same day, Halsey shares this behind-the-scenes picture from New York Fashion Week.
The duo posts pics on social media from Halloween where they dressed up as Daisy and Gatsby. Halsey and G-Eazy can't take their eyes off of each other!
Mike Vitelli/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The couple shares a kiss at The Beautiful & Damned album release party on Dec. 19.