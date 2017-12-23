Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's Ultra-Comfortable Dress Is 30% Off

Jessica Alba

Xxplosive/Splash News

Jessica Alba has an affinity for maternity clothing that you don't have to throw away after the baby arrives.

Of course, you want to pair your mom-to-be glow with a great wardrobe. But, what about after the baby is born? It's a shame to see all of your exciting maternity purchases to go waste. 

Cue Hatch, the brand that's making clothes for before, during and after pregnancy. Offering alternative waistlines and fabrics, the online boutique features loose-hanging attire that results in an effortless and super comfortable look that you'll want to wear during your maternity leave, or your day off. The website even allows you to see how each garment fits with and without a baby bump—a much-needed innovation.

Now expecting her third child, Jessica is a pro at dressing her baby bump (and, style in general). And, she's loving Hatch.

In September, she was spotted at the SPF-18 premiere wearing the Layla Fringe Dress, the now-discounted V-neck frock she paired with black tights, pumps and a pink faux fur coat. Then, she wore the Ricky Slip Dress in hues slate and rouge on two different red carpet occasions. And, last week, she wore the Kate Bowtie Dress on the day of her baby shower (as seen in the photo above and video below).

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Comfortable, fit for all occasions and chic—the star's oversized style is a must-have. Now, the Layla Fringe dress is 30% off. Plus, there are similar styles that are on sale now. Check them out below! 

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba Maternity

Hatch

Jessica's dress: The Layla Fringe Dress, Was $268, Now $188

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba Maternity

Tory Burch

Sydney Crochet-Trimmed Pleated Chiffon Mini Dress, Was $460, Now $322

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba Maternity

Edit

Black Asymmetric Oversized Peplum Dress, Was $390, Now $148

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba Maternity

Ganni

Ganni Clark Maxi Dress, Was $215, Now $129

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba Maternity

LOST & FOUND RIA DUNN

Short Scarfed Dress, Was $710, Now $249

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba Maternity

Pip & Vine by Rosie Pope

Wrap Nursing Dress, Was $62, Now $43

RELATED ARTICLE:  Saturday Savings: Eva Mendes' Holiday-Ready Dress Is 50% Off

 

