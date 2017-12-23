Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's Ultra-Comfortable Dress Is 30% Off

Jessica Alba has an affinity for maternity clothing that you don't have to throw away after the baby arrives.

Of course, you want to pair your mom-to-be glow with a great wardrobe. But, what about after the baby is born? It's a shame to see all of your exciting maternity purchases to go waste.

Cue Hatch, the brand that's making clothes for before, during and after pregnancy. Offering alternative waistlines and fabrics, the online boutique features loose-hanging attire that results in an effortless and super comfortable look that you'll want to wear during your maternity leave, or your day off. The website even allows you to see how each garment fits with and without a baby bump—a much-needed innovation.