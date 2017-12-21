Heidi Montag Reveals the Secret to Her Post-Baby Weight Loss

Heidi Montag is dishing on her health and fitness journey two months after giving birth.
The gorgeous new mom and Hills star is sharing the secret to her post-baby weight loss exclusively with E! News. Heidi and husband Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on Oct. 1. And on Thursday morning, Heidi to took Twitter to share, "Well I have already lost 25 lbs post baby body!"
So how did she do it?
"I have had base training with Michael Casey so I have been doing that, but mostly just running around the house," Heidi tells us. "I just don't put Gunner down very often, so I'm bouncing on the ball with him sometimes for four hours straight. I am just running around so much that I think [the weight] is shedding so quickly, plus breastfeeding. And running around with my dogs and Gunner, I literally don't stop all day."
Picture Perfect! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Take Son Gunner to Meet Santa Claus for the First Time
When asked how her diet has changed since becoming a mom, Heidi shares, "I think that when you're pregnant, or when I was pregnant, I splurged on a lot more things…when I was pregnant, I could eat all day. So much of my day was eating and indulging and everything like that, and now as a mom I barely have one minute to eat everything as fast as I can."
She then says, "I feel like Garfield, that cartoon, where he literally just shoves everything down his throat (laughs) and I really focus on such nutritious things because I only have X amount of time to eat, I don't really have time to add it in later in the day. I try to get protein with every meal, and then with lunch and dinner I make sure to have a vegetable in there and then I try to add some kind of whole grains or else I just get too hungry. I need a lot of things to snack on because sometimes I am eating one bite of something and that's all I have time for."
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary: A Retrospective of Their Epic Coupledom
Heidi tells us that during her pregnancy she gained a little over 40 pounds. "So my weight then was 148 right before I had Gunner, about 150. And now I am down to 121 pounds. So I think about 10 pounds is the baby and the fluid, Gunner was only 6.12 pounds and then some of the fluid. So I've lost on my own at least 15 pounds I feel like, 10 at least!" Heidi shares.
When it comes to the motivation behind her health and fitness journey, Heidi says she wants to be "strong" for her son.
"I just want to be really strong for Gunner," she tells us. "I grew up with my mom being really athletic and strong and outdoorsy so I want to be the same for Gunner. I just want to be able to be really strong to be able to hold him as long as I need to, and carry him as much as I want. Literally sometimes I walk around with him for four hours at night when he's upset. I would say strength and then obviously, eventually I would like to get back to the beach for a post-baby bikini vacation here!"
This will be the first Christmas holiday Heidi and Spencer share with their son and they're looking forward to starting some family traditions.
"I want to get Gunner an ornament every year, that was a tradition in my family so I got him one this year so that's always fun," Heidi says. "And his stocking, I want to fill up his little stocking with some fun stuff. Hopefully [I will make] Christmas cookies, I don't know if I'll get around to it this year but definitely every year after that. And most Christmases, or at least every other [year] I want to spend in Colorado with my family in the snow."
The trio won't be making it to Colorado this year for Christmas, but Heidi's family did come to visit baby Gunner over Thanksgiving. For Christmas this year, the trio will be spending time with Spencer's family.