Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Take Train to Sandringham House Ahead of Holidays

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 21, 2017 1:36 PM

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were spotted at the train station on Thursday.

The royal couple took the train from London's King's Cross Station to Norfolk's King's Lynn Station this morning, making their way to Sandringham House for the holidays.

Photos show the couple stepping off the train, with the Queen wearing a long purple coat along with a scarf. Prince Philip, who wore a suit for the ride, can be seen carrying a book with him as he exited the train with his wife, Michelangelo: The Complete Paintings, Sculptures and Architecture

It will be an extra special holiday for the royal family. Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle will being joining in on the celebrations at Sandringham this year.

Meghan Markle Was the Surprise Guest at Queen Elizabeth II's Staff Christmas Party

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

A Kensington Palace spokesman told reporters on Dec. 13, "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day."

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement just weeks ago and shared their official engagement portraits Thursday morning.

Meghan was recently a surprise guest at the Queen's staff Christmas party and she and Harry also reportedly attended the Kensington Palace holiday party with with Prince William and Kate Middleton last week.

The couples were also spotted at the Queen's pre-Christmas luncheon on Wednesday, where a bird photobombed Harry and Meghan as they entered Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

