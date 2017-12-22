Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian's Surrogate and Baby No. 3

In late September, Kim Kardashianconfirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child.

E! News had reported the previous June that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her husband, parents of 4-year-old daughter North West and 2-year-old son Saint West, decided to use a surrogate to expand their family.

Kim has been open about her past pregnancy complications. She said on The Real in November that she opted for a surrogate after experiencing "bad deliveries" and having a few surgeries on her uterus.

Here is what we know about the West family's surrogate and their third child.

1. Surprise! The surrogate initially didn't know whose baby she would be carrying.

You could do it totally anonymously. You could go that route and I just felt like I wanted whoever's carrying my baby, like what if they weren't a fan of me or my husband and what if they didn't want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be like, proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her," Kim said on The Real.