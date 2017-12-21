Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Reunite After Split: "They Are Just Seeing What Happens"

Spotted: Jennifer Lawrence and ex Darren Aronofsky, just two months after their breakup.

E! News learned last month that the 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 48-year-old Oscar-nominated director, who directed her in his recent movie mother!, broke up in October after a year of dating. A source said at the time, "It was amicable and they are still friends." On Wednesday, Lawrence and Aronofsky were photographed walking into a residence in New York City, with her carrying her small dog Pippi. Neither star has commented.

"They are friends. They are not officially back together but are spending time together again," a source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. "They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens."