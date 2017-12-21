Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King Edmonds Expecting Twin Boys

Meghan King Edmonds has double the reason to celebrate this Christmas.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram Thursday afternoon and revealed to fans she is expecting twin boys in June 2018.
"Surprise, surprise! We're having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy!" she captioned the photo. "#doubletrouble #threeundertwo."
Meghan also included a sign from Sweet & Crafty that read, "Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats."
Just last month, the Bravo star announced on her personal website that she was expecting with husband Jim Edmonds.
"So we've made it to the announcement: Aspen is going to be a big sister!" she shared with fans. "It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning. Tonight on the RHOC reunion you'll see that I'm only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now ten weeks pregnant (and I'm feeling every bit of it)!"
Meghan also explained that through the process of IVF, 10 embryos were produced. Only four, however, were "chromosomally normal"—three boys and one girl.
As for the couple's first child, Aspen recently turned one and received a family celebration. She was also recently baptized at the family's church.
"Still in disbelief that we didn't burst into flames upon entering the church," Meghan joked on Instagram. "#ISwearISawEmbersOnJimmy #BabyBaptism #PSiStillKnewAllTheResponses."
And for true Bravo fans, co-stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge were the first to send well wishes to their friend on Instagram after today's news was revealed.
Congrats, Meghan and Jim!
