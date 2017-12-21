Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez Already Have Us Cracking Up in the First Trailer for Overboard

The first trailer for Overboard is here!

For those of you who are into nostalgia, the remake of the 1987 film—featuring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez—is sure to make you smile...but it's not going to be quite the same.

As you probably recall, the original film portrayed Goldie Hawn as a rich heiress who falls off her boat and ends up with amnesia. Her carpenter—played by Kurt Russell—decides to introduce her to a normal life by pretending to be her husband and inevitably ends up falling for her.

However, in the new film, the gender roles are reversed!