The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe's Wedding Dress Inspired by CMAs Outfit

Kaitlyn Bristowe has found her wedding dress!
The Bachelorette star and Canadian TV personality got engaged to contestant Shawn Booth on the season 11 finale in 2016. Over the past few months, Bristowe has been working with bridal designer Hayley Paige to create not one but two perfect looks for the big day.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the two reveal that her main wedding reception dress was inspired by a look the reality star sported at the 2016 CMA Awards—a black semi-sheer crop top and matching A-line skirt.
"It was definitely inspired by her CMA look," Paige said. "I mean she was best-dressed at the CMAs. That was definitely a good foundation point for the wedding dress. I also had the pleasure of talking to her hubby-to-be and he gave some insight on some details."
"It's elegant but it's also edgy," Bristowe said about her wedding dress." There are lot of details. It feels so pretty and its girlier than I thought it would be. But there's also an edge to it which makes me feel like, 'Oh, this is so me.'"
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
When asked we should expect to see her in a two-piece wedding dress, Bristowe told E! News, "Yes. Always expect the unexpected. I'm definitely not the traditional type of gal. I met my fiancé on a reality show."
Booth, Paige said, had some input in the dress.
"His main input was actually color," she said. "We had some fun with that."
She remained coy when asked if the dress was white.
Bristowe said she did not give Paige any direction when it came to designing her wedding dress, adding, "I basically said, 'Don't put me in any traditional gown.' I said, 'Give me a sort of edge,' and Hayley was really nice and it was enjoyable for her."
And like many brides, Bristowe will wear a different outfit to her reception.
"Basically, I was like, 'I want to murder the dance floor so put me something that I can move and dance in,' and she did exactly that," she said.
"Let's just say she is not going to need a disco ball," Paige said.
"Yes! I will not need a disco ball," Bristowe said. "It's definitely again not very traditional."
Paige has often been featured on TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and appears in her own Facebook Watch series Hayley Ever After. Bristowe appears on a one-hour special, Hayley Ever After: The Dress, which will air on TLC on January 13.
"I am kind of mentoring a team of young creatives and powering them with my skill-sets. I created a look for Kaitlyn for her ceremony and then had my interns kind of challenge one another in creating a secondary party dress for Kaitlyn," Paige told E! News. "It was very much a collaborative effort and it was very nice to get a sense of Kaitlyn's style and where she was coming from, which was basically nowhere."
As for the wedding itself, Bristowe has still not revealed a date.
"That is a question that no one knows the answer to," she told E! News. "Basically, it could be anywhere from next week to five years from now."
"We actually just asked the podcast, and she actually said something, saying 'I could see myself going on a whim and getting married in a couple of weekends and seeing who shows up,'" Paige said, referring to Bristowe's podcast Off The Vine.
"I just want an intimate beach wedding," Bristowe added. "We keep picturing ourselves on the beach. I have never been the type of girl that has pictured my wedding. Trying on the dresses with Hayley was the first time that I actually got excited. Maybe I am more in the spirit now and will have more answers next time."