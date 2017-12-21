Only Bella & Gigi Hadid Could Make Sports Jerseys Look This Good

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Dec. 21, 2017 10:59 AM

ESC: Dare to Wear, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sporty Spice would approve.

This week, Gigi and Bella Hadid were spotted leaving a Rangers game in New York City in full fan attire. Both models strutted out of Madison Square Garden in the team's jerseys and pair of denim jeans…like all serious fans would do, right? However, leave it to the dynamic duo to make a typically baggy, unflattering garment look It Girl-chic.

In the frosty temps, Bella layered a thick white hoodie underneath her jersey, while Gigi opted for a zip-up sweater with the collar opened and popped. What you would normally wear for a quick run around the neighborhood becomes the perfect, preppy layering foundation to contrast a looser silhouette. Tuck the jersey in, either all the way, like Gigi, or partially, like Bella, for a more fitted look. Then top off this sporty ensemble with a bold red lip.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Street Style

You just found a casual-cool way to wear a basic zip-up sweater...and actually look good in a jersey. Don't have one in your wardrobe arsenal? No problem. We rounded up an option, at every price point.

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear

Puma

Running Lite Jacket, $54.99

ESC: Dare to Wear

Uniqlo

Women Active Fleece Full Zip Sports Jacket, $14.90

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear

Eve's Temptation

Eleanor Jacket, $116

ESC: Dare to Wear

Adidas by Stella McCartney

The Midlayer, $120

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear

Y-3

Open-Back Zipped Jacket, $320

ESC: Dare to Wear

Fendi

Fitted Front Zip Jacket, $600

