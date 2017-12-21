Only Bella & Gigi Hadid Could Make Sports Jerseys Look This Good

Sporty Spice would approve.

This week, Gigi and Bella Hadid were spotted leaving a Rangers game in New York City in full fan attire. Both models strutted out of Madison Square Garden in the team's jerseys and pair of denim jeans…like all serious fans would do, right? However, leave it to the dynamic duo to make a typically baggy, unflattering garment look It Girl-chic.

In the frosty temps, Bella layered a thick white hoodie underneath her jersey, while Gigi opted for a zip-up sweater with the collar opened and popped. What you would normally wear for a quick run around the neighborhood becomes the perfect, preppy layering foundation to contrast a looser silhouette. Tuck the jersey in, either all the way, like Gigi, or partially, like Bella, for a more fitted look. Then top off this sporty ensemble with a bold red lip.