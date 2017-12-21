Only Bella & Gigi Hadid Could Make Sports Jerseys Look This Good

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Sporty Spice would approve.
This week, Gigi and Bella Hadid were spotted leaving a Rangers game in New York City in full fan attire. Both models strutted out of Madison Square Garden in the team's jerseys and pair of denim jeans…like all serious fans would do, right? However, leave it to the dynamic duo to make a typically baggy, unflattering garment look It Girl-chic.
In the frosty temps, Bella layered a thick white hoodie underneath her jersey, while Gigi opted for a zip-up sweater with the collar opened and popped. What you would normally wear for a quick run around the neighborhood becomes the perfect, preppy layering foundation to contrast a looser silhouette. Tuck the jersey in, either all the way, like Gigi, or partially, like Bella, for a more fitted look. Then top off this sporty ensemble with a bold red lip.
You just found a casual-cool way to wear a basic zip-up sweater...and actually look good in a jersey. Don't have one in your wardrobe arsenal? No problem. We rounded up an option, at every price point.
Running Lite Jacket, $54.99
Eleanor Jacket, $116
The Midlayer, $120
Open-Back Zipped Jacket, $320
Fitted Front Zip Jacket, $600
