2018 TV Schedule: When All the New Shows and Returning Favorites Premiere

Welcome to 2018, where there's still just as much TV to watch as ever!
We hope you are feeling rested after celebrating the end of 2017, because the small screen has a bunch of new shows ready to make their midseason debut, while your returning favorites are set to come back after major fall finales.
To help you plan how to allot your previous DVR space, we've put together a handy-dandy midseason TV premiere date schedule for you, which includes return dates for This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy and Riverdale, as well as the debuts of NBC's Rise, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Roseanne's revival, and more. Plus, we've included the dates for special events (Hi, Olympics!), TV movies and awards shows.
TUESDAY, JAN. 2
8 p.m.
Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)
NCIS (CBS)
Lethal Weapon (Fox)
9 p.m.
LA to Vegas (Fox)
Bull (CBS)
Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
9:30 p.m.
The Mick (Fox)
10 p.m.
Chicago Med (NBC)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
The Challenge (MTV)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3
8 p.m.
The Blacklist (NBC)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Goldbergs (ABC)
Grown-ish (Freeform)
8:30 p.m.
Speechless (ABC)
9 p.m.
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
Seal Team (CBS)
Modern Family (ABC)
9-1-1 (Fox)
9:30 p.m.
American Housewife (ABC)
10 p.m.
Chicago P.D. (NBC)
Match Game (ABC)
Criminal Minds (CBS)
Catfish (MTV)
WAGS Atlanta (E!)
NBC
THURSDAY, JAN. 4
8 p.m.
The Four (Fox)
Superstore (NBC)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
8:30 p.m.
The Good Place (NBC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
9 p.m.
Nashville (CMT)
Will & Grace (NBC)
Mom (CBS)
Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime)
9:30 p.m.
Great News (NBC)
10 p.m.
Chicago Fire (NBC)
SWAT (CBS)
FRIDAY, JAN. 5
8 p.m.
MacGyver (CBS)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Child Support (ABC)
9 p.m.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (CBS)
SUNDAY, JAN. 7
8 p.m.
Golden Globes (NBC)
The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30 p.m.
Ghosted (Fox)
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All-Access)
9 p.m.
Family Guy (Fox)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
9:30 p.m.
The Last Man on Earth (Fox)
10 p.m.
The Chi (Showtime)
Madam Secretary (CBS)
Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (E!)
MONDAY, JAN. 8
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor (ABC)
The Brave (NBC)
TUESDAY, JAN. 9
8 p.m.
The Fosters (Freeform)
America's Next Top Model (VH1)
9 p.m.
This Is Us (NBC)
The Haves and The Have Nots (OWN)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10
8:30 p.m.
Alone Together (Freeform)
9 p.m.
The Magicians (Syfy)
10 p.m.
If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN)
THURSDAY, JAN. 11
8 p.m.
Critics Choice Awards (The CW)
FRIDAY, JAN. 12
8 p.m.
Blindspot (NBC)
9 p.m.
Taken (NBC)
Mama June: From Not to Hot (WE tv)
SUNDAY, JAN. 14
10 p.m.
Divorce (HBO)
10:30 p.m.
Crashing (HBO)
MONDAY, JAN. 15
8 p.m.
Supergirl (The CW)
Kevin Can Wait (CBS)
8:30 p.m.
Man With a Plan (CBS)
9 p.m.
NAACP Image Awards (TV One)
Superior Donuts (CBS)
9:30 p.m.
9JKL (CBS)
10 p.m.
Scorpion (CBS)
TUESDAY, JAN. 16
8 p.m.
The Flash (The CW)
9 p.m .
Black Lightning (The CW)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17
MIDNIGHT
The Path (Hulu)
8 p.m.
Riverdale (The CW)
9 p.m.
Dynasty (The CW)
10 p.m.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
THURSDAY, JAN. 18
8 p.m.
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Supernatural (The CW)
Beyond (Freeform)
9 p.m.
Scandal (ABC)
Arrow (The CW)
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Flip or Flop Nashville (HGTV)
10 p.m.
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Portlandia (IFC)
FRIDAY, JAN. 19
Midnight
Grace & Frankie (Netflix)
SATURDAY, JAN. 20
8 p.m.
Cocaine Godmother:The Griselda Blanco Story (Lifetime, movie)
9 p.m.
Planet Earth: Blue Earth ll (BBC America)
SUNDAY, JAN. 21
8 p.m.
SAG Awards (TBS and TNT)
10 p.m.
The Resident (Fox)
MONDAY, JAN. 22
9 p.m.
The Alienist (TNT)
Mosaic (HBO)
10 p.m.
Summer House (Bravo)
TUESDAY, JAN. 23
10 p.m.
Baskets (FX)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24
8 p.m.
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
10 p.m.
Waco (Paramount Network)
FRIDAY, JAN. 26
Midnight
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
9 p.m.
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
SATURDAY, JAN. 27
8 p.m.
Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (Lifetime)
SUNDAY, JAN. 28
7:30 p.m.
Grammy Awards (CBS)
FRIDAY, FEB. 2
Midnight
Altered Carbon (Netflix)
9 p.m.
The Trade (Showtime)
SATURDAY, FEB. 3
8 p.m.
The Simone Biles Story (Lifetime, movie)
SUNDAY, FEB. 4
6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl (NBC)
10:15 p.m.
This Is Us (special night and time)
WENDESDAY, FEB. 7
8 p.m.
Big Brother Celebrity (CBS)
Rolling Stone 50 (ABC, special)
FRIDAY, FEB. 9
7:30 p.m.
2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies (NBC)
SATURDAY, FEB. 10
9 p.m.
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars (Showtime, special)
SUNDAY, FEB. 11
9 p.m.
Homeland (Showtime)
MONDAY, FEB. 12
8 p.m.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
FRIDAY, FEB. 16
Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
FRIDAY, FEB. 23
MIDNIGHT
The Tick (Netflix)
SUNDAY, FEB. 25
9 p.m.
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz)
MONDAY, FEB. 26
8 p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
9:30 p.m.
Living Biblically (CBS)
10 p.m.
Good Girls (NBC)
unREAL (Lifetime)
TUESDAY, FEB. 27
10 p.m.
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (USA)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28
MIDNIGHT
The Looming Tower (Hulu)
8 p.m.
Survivor (CBS)
THURSDAY, MARCH 1
10 p.m.
Atlanta Robbin' Season (FX)
FRIDAY, MARCH 2
8 p.m.
Once Upon a Time (ABC)
SUNDAY, MARCH 4
MIDNIGHT
The Good Fight (CBS All-Access)
8 p.m.
Academy Awards (ABC)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7
MIDNIGHT
Hard Sun (Hulu)
SUNDAY, MARCH 11
8 p.m.
American Idol (ABC)
iHeartRadio Awards (TBS, TNT and truTV)
9 p.m.
The Arrangement (E!)
THURSDAY, MARCH 8
MIDNIGHT
Jessica Jones (Netflix)
TUESDAY, MARCH 13
10 p.m.
Rise (NBC, special preview)
SUNDAY, MARCH 25
10 p.m.
Trust (FX)
TUESDAY, MARCH 27
8 p.m.
Roseanne (ABC)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28
10 p.m.
The Americans (FX)
THURSDAY, MARCH 29
8 p.m.
Siren (Freeform)
