Britney Spears to End Las Vegas Residency With Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Performance

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Dec. 21, 2017 8:50 AM

Britney Spears

Randee St. Nicholas

Britney Spears is going out with a bang.

The "Slumber Party" singer will perform from The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018. It will be the first television performance of the New Year and Spears' last performance during her residency.

Spears, 36, last performed on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in 2002, treating fans to her Billboard Top 40 single "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" from Crossroads.

In addition to Spears, several other celebrities are scheduled to appear:

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Ryan Seacrest

For the 12th year in a row, Seacrest will host the event from Times Square in New York.

Jenny McCarthy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy

The actress and comedian will provide live onsite reporting in New York.

Nick Jonas

NJJ Productions, Inc.

Nick Jonas

Viewers can watch the "Chains" singer perform from Times Square.

Camila Cabello, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Camila Cabello

The "Never Be the Same" singer will be rocking out and counting down in New York.

Sugarland

ABC/SARA KAUSS

Sugarland

The "Already Gone" singers will sing in New York.

Lucy Hale

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage for Marie Claire

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star will host the Central Time Zone countdown in New Orleans.

Imagine Dragons, Vegas Strong Benefit Concert

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons

The "Radioactive" singers will ring in 2018 from Allstate's Fan Fest.

Walk the Moon, Coachella 2016

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.

Walk the Moon

The "Shut Up and Dance" singers will take the stage leading up to the midnight countdown near Jackson Square.

ESC: Ciara, Best Dressed, American Music Awards 2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ciara

Ciara will host the West Coast festivities.

BTS, E! News

E! News

BTS

Get ready West Coast fans! The K-pop group will be performing during the Los Angeles-based festivities.

Kelly Clarkson, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

The "Love So Soft" singer will help ring in the new year with a West Coast performance.

Shawn Mendes, Winners, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The "Treat You Better" singer will perform at the Los Angeles celebration

Khalid, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Khalid

The "Young Dumb & Broke" singer will also perform with Marshmello.

Charlie Puth, Today Show

Nathan Congleton /NBC News' "TODAY"

Charlie Puth

Fans can listen to the "One Call Away" singer during the West Coast celebration.

Fitz and The Tantrums

Mark Ashman

Fitz & The Tantrums

If you're a fan of the group's hit "Handclap," make sure to watch them perform during the West Coast special.

Kane Brown, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Kane Brown

The "Heaven" singer will perform during the West Coast festivities.

Britney: Piece of Me began its run in December 2013, and the show since grossed over $100 million in ticket sales. "As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing," the singer told E! News in April. "I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018, meanwhile, is celebrating its 46th anniversary on the air. The show will begin airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and run until 2:13 a.m. ET.

