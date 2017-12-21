Britney Spears to End Las Vegas Residency With Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Performance

Randee St. Nicholas
Britney Spears is going out with a bang.
The "Slumber Party" singer will perform from The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018. It will be the first television performance of the New Year and Spears' last performance during her residency.
Spears, 36, last performed on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in 2002, treating fans to her Billboard Top 40 single "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" from Crossroads.
In addition to Spears, several other celebrities are scheduled to appear:
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Ryan Seacrest
For the 12th year in a row, Seacrest will host the event from Times Square in New York.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jenny McCarthy
The actress and comedian will provide live onsite reporting in New York.
Nick Jonas
Viewers can watch the "Chains" singer perform from Times Square.
Camila Cabello
The "Never Be the Same" singer will be rocking out and counting down in New York.
Sugarland
The "Already Gone" singers will sing in New York.
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage for Marie Claire
Lucy Hale
The Pretty Little Liars star will host the Central Time Zone countdown in New Orleans.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Imagine Dragons
The "Radioactive" singers will ring in 2018 from Allstate's Fan Fest.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.
Walk the Moon
The "Shut Up and Dance" singers will take the stage leading up to the midnight countdown near Jackson Square.
Ciara
Ciara will host the West Coast festivities.
BTS
Get ready West Coast fans! The K-pop group will be performing during the Los Angeles-based festivities.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson
The "Love So Soft" singer will help ring in the new year with a West Coast performance.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
The "Treat You Better" singer will perform at the Los Angeles celebration
Khalid
The "Young Dumb & Broke" singer will also perform with Marshmello.
Nathan Congleton /NBC News' "TODAY"
Charlie Puth
Fans can listen to the "One Call Away" singer during the West Coast celebration.
Fitz & The Tantrums
If you're a fan of the group's hit "Handclap," make sure to watch them perform during the West Coast special.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT
Kane Brown
The "Heaven" singer will perform during the West Coast festivities.
Britney: Piece of Me began its run in December 2013, and the show since grossed over $100 million in ticket sales. "As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing," the singer told E! News in April. "I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018, meanwhile, is celebrating its 46th anniversary on the air. The show will begin airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and run until 2:13 a.m. ET.