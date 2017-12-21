Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Celebrate Engagement at Disneyland

After the engagement, comes the Disneyland celebration! Just go easy on those nachos...
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend of almost two years, Karl Cook, got engaged last month on her 32nd birthday. The actress had revealed the happy news on Instagram via a video of the emotional proposal.
On Wednesday, the lovebirds, her sister Briana Cuoco and some friends headed to the Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate the couple's upcoming nuptials.
"He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic," Kaley wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo slideshow. "Mad love for this group that surrounds me!"
The lovebirds share a kiss in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
"I took @normancook to Disneyland today where I proceeded to, well, um...get a bit sick," Karl wrote on Instagram. "Note to self, don't eat a super jumbo nachos right before space mountain."
The lovebirds pose for a selfie.
The two ride the Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Haunted Mansion ride.
The Indiana Jones ride is bumpy!
Kaley poses with her sister Briana.
Kaley poses with her sister Briana and a friend.
The two pose with their friends and Kaley's sister Briana.
...to the happy couple on their engagement!
Karl shared one of her pics, a photo of the group on Space Mountain, on his own Instagram page.
Kaley also posted a sweet pic of her and Karl kissing in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, which like the rest of the park, was decked out for Christmas.
The actress also shared pics of them with their group, with the women wearing Minnie Mouse ears and the men wearing Santa-themed Mickey caps, and a photo of a dessert plate with "Going to the chapel" written in chocolate syrup.
Karl later filmed a video of Kaley in the aftermath of their busy day.
"How are you feeling after a long day at Disneyland?" he asked her.
"I'm just like, tired now," she said. "I feel a little nauseous."
"I love you," he said. "Don't get mad at me because you're feeling a little nauseous. It's not my fault."
"I'm not getting mad at you," she replied.
"I love you so much," he repeated.
"I love you too," she says holding her forehead and laughing. "I'm just really tired right now."
Karl wrote, "Except for the minor irritation Kaley is exhibiting at me during my video all in all it was the best day ever."