Brooklyn Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Luke Evans and Mark Wahlberg Show Off Their Ripped Bodies
by
Elyse Dupre
Thu., Dec. 21, 2017 8:20 AM
Forget the holiday sweaters! Brooklyn Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Luke Evans and Mark Wahlberg are bringing the heat this winter by showing off their ripped bodies.
Beckham, 18, shared a few shirtless selfies via Instagram on Thursday and tagged his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chloë Moretz.
"Whose man is this…@chloegmoretz," the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham wrote in one photo.
He also shared a photo of him sprawled across a bed and captioned it "laaavly @chloegmoretz." A separate photo showed Beckham snuggling with their dog Ruby Moretz.
As for Jackman, The Greatest Showman star was seen running on Bondi Beach on Thursday. The 49-year-old actor enjoyed the work out session and fun in the sun with his family in Australia.
Still, the muscle photos don't end there. Luke Evans, 38, displayed his eight-pack via Instagram on Thursday.
"Final training session in Paris," the Gaston character wrote. "4 months of bloody hard work. Nothing comes easy, but its satisfying to finally see the results, oh! And an amazing gym buddy helps too, you know who you are #hardwork #gains #stayfit#inspiration."
Wahlberg is the last one in this ripped roundup. The Daddy's Home 2 star bared his muscular physique in a video on Dec. 11 and promoted his PI cookies—a product from his Performance Inspired nutrition line. The 46-year-old actor also showed off his stamina by doing a little kickboxing in the video.
