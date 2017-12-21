LeAnn Rimes Recreates Coyote Ugly Bar Scene 17 Years Later

She can try to resist, but even 17 years later, LeAnn Rimes can't fight the moonlight!
During a trip to Colorado, the 35-year-old country and pop singer recreated her famous cameo from the cult film Coyote Ugly, which sees her performing on top of a bar.
"This is what happens when your friends at @kemosabe1990 in Aspen move locations and open up a bad ass private bar upstairs and then turn on 'Can't Fight The Moonlight,'" LeAnn wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night, alongside a photo of her kneeling on top of a bar and looking up at two women dancing on it. "No one could resist! Coyote Ugly 2.0!"
Hope she didn't order water!
Buena Vista Pictures
And no, Rimes did not wear her famous beige cropped halter top with tassels—it was far too cold. Also, it's no longer the early '00s.
Coyote Ugly was released in 2000 and centers on a young woman from New Jersey, played by Piper Perabo, who gets a job as a dancing bartender at a famous NYC bar run by women while aspiring to become a famous songwriter. Others stars included Maria Bello, Tyra Banks, Bridget Moynahan, Izabella Miko, Adam Garcia and John Goodman.
Rimes paid tribute to the movie in 2015 on its 15th anniversary, tweeting, "WOW 15 years!!"
"@leannrimes it was pretty fun dancing on that bar with you," Perabo replied.