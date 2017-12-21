Hugh Hefner's Trust Details Revealed: No Drugs or Alcohol Abuse Allowed!

When it came to handing down his fortune, Hugh Hefner had a plan.

The late Playboy mogul, who passed away at 91 years old in late September, organized a trust for his four children and third wife of five years, Crystal Hefner. Three months after his death, unique details about the plan he had in place have come to light thanks to a petition recently filed in Los Angeles by the trust's current trustee.

Most notably, the businessman outlined a substance abuse clause prohibiting any beneficiaries—his widow and four adult children—from receiving any distributions from the trust if they are using illegal drugs or dependent on alcohol. If so, they are suspended from the trust until they have been substance-free for 12 months. If the trustees suspect a beneficiary has been using illegal substances, they can request testing and, if the results indicate use, that beneficiary can consent to treatment paid for by their suspended trust distribution.