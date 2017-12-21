Game of Thrones' Final Season Has Kit Harington Feeling New Kinds of Pressure

Kit Harington is feeling a new kind of pressure when it comes to Game of Thrones' final season.

"Well, I think there's a certain pressure I've not felt before," Harington told Deadline about the anticipation regarding the final season. "Whereas before, every year there's always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down. Obviously, we don't want to do that so we're very much stepping up everyone's game which is very apparent, at least to me. We're all growing a bit and I think everyone's attention is very focused on what we're doing in a way that it's always been, but it may be more apparent.