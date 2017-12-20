Is Katy Perry Appearing in Taylor Swift's "End Game" Music Video? See the Unshakable Clues

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
The end may be near for one of Hollywood's most famous feuds.
It's no secret that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift haven't exactly been buddy-buddy in recent years. But in a holiday surprise, it appears both music superstars could be ready to put the past behind them and move forward.
Video footage and photos have surfaced showing the "Shake It Off" singer filming a new music video. And according to some fans, one of the back-up dancers looks a lot like Katy.
A source tells E! News that Taylor and Katy made up while they were both in Miami and that the American Idol judge did film a cameo. At the same time, both singers haven't confirmed anything.
Before we call anything official, we're taking a look at the clues that could prove these two are putting an end to their feud game. Shall we dive into the evidence?
Back It Up: According to Katy, this so-called feud allegedly started over back-up dancers. While appearing on The Late Late Show, the "Roar" singer said three of her dancers had left Taylor's tour to join her Prism World Tour. "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me," Katy told James Corden. Fast-forward to today and the new video features Katy as a back-up dancer. Coincidence? Fans think not!
Roll the Tape: This feud really kicked into high gear when Taylor released "Bad Blood." Many fans believe Katy responded when she premiered "Swish Swish." In other words, the feud grows with music videos and dies with music videos.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Greetings From Miami: E! News can confirm the music video was shot in Miami. And guess who else was hanging out in the 305 this week? Katy, obviously. After releasing her new music video for "Hey Hey Hey," the future American Idol judge wrote on Instagram that she was in the famous city preparing for her last Witness: The Tour show of 2017. She also was spotted at Walt Disney World on Monday.
I'm Sorry: Earlier this summer, Katy extended an olive branch to Taylor where she apologized. "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," she told Arianna Huffington. "I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?" Perhaps this is Taylor's way of forgiving and forgetting about the past?
We See the Future: Photos have surfaced showing Future was part of the music video shoot. It suggests the project could be focused on their collaboration titled "End Game." In the song, Taylor sings about her "big enemies" and her "big reputation." Safe to say Katy has been involved with both of those topics.
Eyes Don't Lie: While the above evidence is enough to raise eyebrows, maybe it's just the simple fact that the woman on-set looks totally like Katy. From the hair to her figure, there's no denying the similarities.