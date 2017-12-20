Is Katy Perry Appearing in Taylor Swift's "End Game" Music Video? See the Unshakable Clues

The end may be near for one of Hollywood's most famous feuds.

It's no secret that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift haven't exactly been buddy-buddy in recent years. But in a holiday surprise, it appears both music superstars could be ready to put the past behind them and move forward.

Video footage and photos have surfaced showing the "Shake It Off" singer filming a new music video. And according to some fans, one of the back-up dancers looks a lot like Katy.

A source tells E! News that Taylor and Katy made up while they were both in Miami and that the American Idol judge did film a cameo. At the same time, both singers haven't confirmed anything.

Before we call anything official, we're taking a look at the clues that could prove these two are putting an end to their feud game. Shall we dive into the evidence?