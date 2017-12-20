How Khloe Kardashian's Sisters Are Helping the Mom-to-Be During Her First Pregnancy

When it comes to the Kardashians, it's family over everything.
That mantra appears to be in full effect as Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome her first child with Tristan Thompson in 2018.
Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed her pregnancy news on Instagram. And now, E! News is learning more about how the famous family is helping the mom-to-be out.
"Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have been giving her a lot of pregnancy tips and Khloe calls them for every little question she has," a source shared with E! News. "She is really relying on her sisters through this pregnancy. Kourtney always shares her health tips."
Our source continued, "The whole family is especially happy for Khloe's pregnancy, and thinks that this is going to be her best year yet. They all think she deserves it, and is in a really good place in her life."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
When confirming the news, Khloe explained to her fans and followers that she wanted to enjoy the news "between our family and close friends as long as we could privately." Now that the news is officially out, it's time to celebrate.
"Everyone in the family adores Tristan and says that this is finally ‘Khloe's match made in heaven,'" our source shared.
One thing that Khloe has adjusted is her workout regimen. For the time being, hardcore workouts have become a bit tamer. As a result, gym sessions with her sisters aren't as regular as they once were.
"Khloe says she misses her morning workouts with Kourtney and her trainers," our insider said. "She really misses doing hardcore workouts. She is still very active but is used to a trainer pushing her hard, which can no longer happen."
"She has said after she gives birth she is going into high-gear," our source added. "She wants to inspire other moms to get fit after they give birth and is excited to get back into the swing of things."
For now, Khloe is focused on enjoying the holidays and her pregnancy journey. And while she may have been hesitant to share the big announcement today, the businesswoman is overwhelmed with the love she is experiencing.
"I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you!" she shared with her 25 million Twitter followers. "I love you guys!!"
