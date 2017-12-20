Venus Williams Won't Be Charged in Fatal Car Accident

At the time of the incident, the driver of the 2016 Hyundai Accent told authorities there wasn't enough time to stop her car from colliding with the side of Williams' vehicle. Meanwhile, the sports star claimed that she entered the intersection on a green light, but because of traffic, she slowed her car down and thus could not clear the intersection. Additionally, Williams said she did not see the Barsons' car when she crossed into the lanes.

A previous police report said that Williams was being held responsible for the accident, with a portion of the report stating, "[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver]."

However, today's final report found that neither Serena Williams' sister nor the Barsons, who t-boned the sports star, violated the other's right of way.

According to today's official report, "This crash occurred on Friday, June 9th,2017, at approximately 1:13 pm...at its intersection with Ballenisles Drive/Steeplechase Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach County, Florida. This was a crash involving two motor vehicles. There were three people involved. Two people were transported to St Mary's Medical Center, for injuries sustained in the crash, one of whom later died on June 22nd, 2017."

The report also states that neither lighting nor weather were a factor in the crash.

On June 30, Williams spoke out on Facebook, writing, "I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers."