Breaking Down Khloe Kardashian's Understated (and Affordable!) Pregnancy Reveal Look

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed her pregnancy!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially announced on her Instagram Wednesday that she and Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.
Khloe posted a photo of her and Tristan holding her baby bump with the caption, "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"
And Khloe chose an understated outfit for the sweet pregnancy reveal, which showed off her baby bump.
In the announcement photo, Khloe can be seen wearing sweatpants and a Calvin Klein bra. It appears that she's sporting the company's Modern Cotton Bralette in the pic, which can be purchased for $28 on the Calvin Klein website.
In Khloe's announcement post, she also sent a sweet message to her boyfriend. "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!" Khloe wrote. "Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"
She ended the post by telling her followers, "Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️"
