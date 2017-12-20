Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant! How She Hid Her Baby Bump for So Long

It's official! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby!
After months of speculation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed the pregnancy news with a poignant and sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.
The mom-to-be gushed over her impending "mommy" status and over her basketball-playing beau in the lengthy post.
And while the pregnancy reveal is big news, it shouldn't come as a big surprise to fans. E! News first reported that Khloe was having a child back in September, but the usually forthcoming E! star kept mum about being a mom.
In today's post, Khloe addressed her reasoning for being so secretive about the baby news in her Instagram post.
The expectant mom wrote, "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding."
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ?? Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ??????
But how was she keep the bump under wraps for so long? Check out all the clever ways she shielded prying eyes from spotting the baby bump for the past several months...
Snapchat
Not retreating from social media all together, Khloe kept up with fans recently by only posting from the chest up. However, lookyloos were quick to spy that there was something that looked like a u-shaped pregnancy pillow reflected in the KUWTK star's sunglasses.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Khloe strategically hid her body with her arm and niece Dream Kardashian in the Kardashian Christmas card.
BACKGRID
On Dec. 4, Khloe went for her go-to shield, her green Birkin bag, and an all-black ensemble to keep her privacy.
BACKGRID
On Nov. 28, Khloe donned her all-black uniform for another trip to LAX. Despite her leggings, the reality star made sure she had an oversized sweatshirt and her Birkin to hide her growing form.
BACKGRID
On Nov. 15, KoKo made sure to put her army green Birkin bag over her bump when she was flying out of LAX.
BACKGRID
On Nov. 8, Khloe hide her baby bump while out filming with Kris Jenner and Scott Disick. She managed to hide her curves by wearing black and layering a long purple velvet duster.
Snapchat
Wearing baggy pajamas and only shooting from the chest up, Khloe was able to let fans know how her Thanksgiving was—without revealing her bump.
starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Khloe camouflages her baby bump with...camouflage
X17online.com
After landing in San Francisco, KoKo descended the jet while carrying a curiously placed blanket.
Khloe sported this dress at sister Kim Kardashian's third baby shower.
While posing for a snap in San Francisco, the star smiled for the cameras—as she stood completely behind her sisters.
JASA / SHAM / BACKGRID
The mom-to-be performed a juggling act as she carried a bag and some garments in front of her.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American
Kardashian swapped her usual curve-hugging ensembles for a cozy sweatshirt as she hit the red carpet at her Good American pop-up shop.
Gotham/GC Images
On a fall New York City day, the reality star broke out the fur.
Gotham/GC Images
Once again, Kardashian was a clear fan of the long coat for an appearance in the concrete jungle.
