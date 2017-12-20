Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Her First Child With Tristan Thompson

It's official!

On Wednesday afternoon, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a big announcement with her fans and followers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she wrote to her followers. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!"

Khloe continued, "Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"