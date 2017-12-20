Presley Gerber Spotted Kissing Charlotte D'Alessio After Cayley King Breakup

Presley Gerber is moving on from his split from model Cayley King.

The 18-year-old model son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has ended his relationship with Cayley, a source confirms to E! News.

And on Tuesday, Presley was photographed kissing model Charlotte D'Alessio in Malibu, Calif.

"Presley and Cayley King are no longer together," a second insider tells E! News, who adds that Presley and Charlotte are casually dating.

And it sounds like the duo has known each other for a while now through his sister, model Kaia Gerber.