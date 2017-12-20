Sleepy Princess Charlotte, a Pigeon Photobomb: The Best Candid Pics From the Queen's Lunch

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement at the end of November and are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The royals are all gearing up for the Christmas holiday on Monday. A Kensington Palace spokesman told reporters last week, "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day."

In another photo from the event, William, Kate and Prince George were all caught in a candid moment. Prince George can be seen looking out of the window.

Also at the event on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted in their car with their children. While Kate waved out the window, Princess Charlotte appeared to be a little sleepy.

The photo shows Harry driving to the palace in a Range Rover, with Meghan in the passenger seat. As they were driving in, a pigeon flew right in front of them for the perfect photobomb. The duo also shared a cute candid moment without the pigeon.

This will be Meghan's first Christmas with the royal family

