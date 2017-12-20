Royal Family Christmas Cards Through the Years

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 20, 2017 7:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Not Alone: More Stars Who Managed to Keep Their Baby News Under Wraps

Ron Villemaire, Star Wars Fan, Daughter, Elizabeth Natalie Louise Ngo, Dying Wish

Air Force Veteran Granted Dying Wish to See Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Grown-ish, Yara Shahidi

Grown-ish First Look: Meet the Cast of Yara Shahidi's Black-ish Spinoff

Merry Christmas from Britain's Royal family!

Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their 2017 Christmas card, which featured them with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In the photo, taken earlier this year at Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge and the kids are all wearing light blue.

In addition, William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared their own 2017 Christmas card, which shows the couple at her private 70th birthday party in July at their private residence, Highgrove House.

Royal family Christmas cards have been released to the public regularly for decades. Some, namely those featuring the late Princess Diana with her then-husband Charles and sons William and Prince Harry, have also been sold at auctions.

See Royal family Christmas cards through the years:

Queen Elizabeth II, 1942

Express/Express/Getty Images

1942

A Christmas card from Princess Elizabeth, who would become Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army during World War II.

Princess Diana, 1987

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

1987

Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana, Christmas, 1988

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

1988

Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Article continues below

Prince William, Christmas, 1999

John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

1999

Prince Charles appears with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince Charles, Camilla, 2012

Danny Martindale, Wireimage/Clarence House via Getty Images

2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, take part in The Thames River Pageant, as part of the Diamond Jubilee, marking the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Philip, Christmas, Card, 2013

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

2013

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch horses in the parade ring from the Royal Box on the second day of Royal Ascot.

Article continues below

Prince Charles, 2014

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/ via Getty Images

2014

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.

Prince Harry, Tom Neil, Christmas Card

Press Association via AP Images

2015

Prince Harry is seen with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Battle of Britain at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex. The Prince said the meeting was one most memorable moments of 2015.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Christmas Card, 2015

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images

2015

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken the previous October at Kensington Palace.

Article continues below

Prince Charles, Camilla Bowles, Christmas Card

2016

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on a royal tour of Croatia, where they met local performers wearing traditional dress in Tvrda, the old town of the city of Osijek.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017, png

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

2017

Prince WilliamKate MiddletonPrince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken earlier in the year, before the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy with her third child was revealed.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

2017

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are pictured in July in the Orchard Room at Highgrove House on her 70th birthday.

Article continues below

In 1942, during World War II, Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, sent a Christmas card bearing her portrait to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army.

"It is a great honor and privilege to have been appointed colonel of the Grenadier Guards and I shall do all in my power to uphold and foster the great traditions of the regiments which I have already learned to love," the card reads, along with a handwritten message that says, "Wishing you a very merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Princess Charlotte , Prince George , Prince Charles , Prince Harry , Princess Diana , Queen Elizabeth II , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.