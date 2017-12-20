Merry Christmas from Britain's Royal family!

Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their 2017 Christmas card, which featured them with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In the photo, taken earlier this year at Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge and the kids are all wearing light blue.

In addition, William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared their own 2017 Christmas card, which shows the couple at her private 70th birthday party in July at their private residence, Highgrove House.

Royal family Christmas cards have been released to the public regularly for decades. Some, namely those featuring the late Princess Diana with her then-husband Charles and sons William and Prince Harry, have also been sold at auctions.

See Royal family Christmas cards through the years: