Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Not Alone: More Stars Who Managed to Keep Their Baby News Under Wraps
Merry Christmas from Britain's Royal family!
Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their 2017 Christmas card, which featured them with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In the photo, taken earlier this year at Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge and the kids are all wearing light blue.
In addition, William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared their own 2017 Christmas card, which shows the couple at her private 70th birthday party in July at their private residence, Highgrove House.
Royal family Christmas cards have been released to the public regularly for decades. Some, namely those featuring the late Princess Diana with her then-husband Charles and sons William and Prince Harry, have also been sold at auctions.
See Royal family Christmas cards through the years:
Express/Express/Getty Images
A Christmas card from Princess Elizabeth, who would become Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army during World War II.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
Article continues below
John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Charles appears with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
Danny Martindale, Wireimage/Clarence House via Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, take part in The Thames River Pageant, as part of the Diamond Jubilee, marking the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch horses in the parade ring from the Royal Box on the second day of Royal Ascot.
Article continues below
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/ via Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.
Press Association via AP Images
Prince Harry is seen with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Battle of Britain at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex. The Prince said the meeting was one most memorable moments of 2015.
Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken the previous October at Kensington Palace.
Article continues below
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on a royal tour of Croatia, where they met local performers wearing traditional dress in Tvrda, the old town of the city of Osijek.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken earlier in the year, before the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy with her third child was revealed.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are pictured in July in the Orchard Room at Highgrove House on her 70th birthday.
Article continues below
In 1942, during World War II, Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, sent a Christmas card bearing her portrait to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army.
"It is a great honor and privilege to have been appointed colonel of the Grenadier Guards and I shall do all in my power to uphold and foster the great traditions of the regiments which I have already learned to love," the card reads, along with a handwritten message that says, "Wishing you a very merry Christmas and Happy New Year."