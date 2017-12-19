Christina Aguilera Just Made Her Birthday Party Nice With a Personal Real Housewives Twister Game

Ain't no other Bravo fan could have this much fun on her birthday.
As Christina Aguilera turned 37 Monday, the "Fighter" singer was treated to an unforgettable party with her nearest and dearest friends.
In several pictures and clips shared through Instagram Stories, Christina gave fans a taste of how her crew helped celebrate the birthday girl.
In addition to a custom cake that featured "Suck My Dick" and food from McDonalds, Christina and guests were able to play a game of Twister that featured faces from the Real Housewives of New York City.
Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and other cast members were featured on the classic board game that ties you up in knots.
Instagram
"Feeling pretty in bday pink," Christina wrote on Instagram after celebrating her big day that also included a "Blame Champagne" t-shirt. "Thankful for the love & joy my besties fill me with all year round!"
Christina's party games shouldn't come as the biggest surprise to fans of the Grammy winner. In addition to expressing her love for Real Housewives of New Jersey, the "Fighter" singer was more than happy when Bethenny returned to the show after a brief absence.
Love @Bethenny back on #RHONY," she once tweeted. "Best season ever...the show needed you back!!! Missed you! And Dorinda is a great addition!!"
And when celebrating her birthday last year, Christina invited Erika Jayne over for a performance.
Guess we know what this Bravoholic is doing tonight—watching the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season premiere, obviously.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)