Should Zac Efron Return to Musicals Forever?

Efron is, of course, starring in The Greatest Showman, the flick that chronicles—loosely—the crazy comeuppance of one P.T. Barnum, the inventor of the circus. He, of course, stars opposite Hugh Jackmanand Zendaya, and if you didn't already know any of this information then you must make room for us under your rock. Showman is notable for many things: The fact that they managed to score the composers from La La Land, the fact that it conveniently glosses over some of the shadier parts of Barnum's personality, the fact that Michelle Williamsactually looks pretty great in a long blonde wig.

But for these purposes the movie is notable for one thing and one thing only: That someone finally convinced Zac Efron to get back to musicals after what everyone thought would be a permanent hiatus. The actor's sudden dropping out of Footloose because of the typecasting he felt following HSM and Hairspray is still felt the world over—at least in certain circles. Sure, it was great for Miles Teller, but it wasn't great for Zac's fans. Where would we turn to hear those smooth, smooth falsettos? Where would we turn to see those smooth, smooth hip thrusts?

That fact that a team of directors and producers was able to get him back into his dancing shoes is a feat worthy of praise and it has us asking a very big question: Is that what he should really be doing? Should he make this return permanent?