Lana and Nattie Neidhart Make Amends After Death-Defying Experience: "I Didn't Want Anything to Happen to You!"

Wave the white flags!
On this week's episode of Total Divas, Lana and Nattie Neidhart may finally be ready to call a truce. The two feuding women have spent the last few episodes at odds, but thanks to a terrifying cliff jump, they were able to put their differences aside.
Lana decides to do a little bit of cliff diving, which makes Nattie nervous for her safety. "It's really concerning to me because she's diving from a really, really high cliff," Nattie shared. "I just don't want to see Lana get hurt."
After she survives the dangerous jump and gets back on the boat, Nattie realizes how much Lana truly means to her and they have a heart to heart. "I got really scared for you because I didn't want anything to happen to you," Nattie shared. "I am very, very, very sorry...we're not always gonna get along, but I'm always here for you."
While those two were patching up their relationship, Trinity Fatu and Jimmy Uso were busy trying to heat theirs up. The couple has been together for eight years and they needed a little something to help keep it going stronger.
"I just feel like at this point in our relationship we just need a jolt," Trinity shared. "I am hoping we can put these costumes on and that passion can come out, and we can come together." While role playing may not have been their thing, it did help to add a little bit of freshness to their love. Way to step outside of the box!
Brie Bella is still dealing with balancing motherhood and her career. She absolutely loves her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, but she also wants to build her career and make a comeback with her twin sister Nikki Bella.
"I feel like a very empowered woman right now. This is the way the world is going, this is the way women are going," Brie shared. "I need to be an exmple for Birdie to see that if you want to be a mom, it doesn't mean you have to give up your dreams...I just hope Birdie can see that no matter what, Mommy can do anything."
