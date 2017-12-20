Lana and Nattie Neidhart Make Amends After Death-Defying Experience: "I Didn't Want Anything to Happen to You!"

Wave the white flags!

On this week's episode of Total Divas, Lana and Nattie Neidhart may finally be ready to call a truce. The two feuding women have spent the last few episodes at odds, but thanks to a terrifying cliff jump, they were able to put their differences aside.

Lana decides to do a little bit of cliff diving, which makes Nattie nervous for her safety. "It's really concerning to me because she's diving from a really, really high cliff," Nattie shared. "I just don't want to see Lana get hurt."

After she survives the dangerous jump and gets back on the boat, Nattie realizes how much Lana truly means to her and they have a heart to heart. "I got really scared for you because I didn't want anything to happen to you," Nattie shared. "I am very, very, very sorry...we're not always gonna get along, but I'm always here for you."